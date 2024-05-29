Netizens protest P5/6 model composition published in 2008

The passage that has got netizens concerned.

A netizen was appalled at a model composition for Primary 5 and 6 pupils in which a murder was described in detail.

Facebook user Sikorsky Null shared a photo of a page from Model Compositions 5/6 published by Dolphin Publications in the Complaint Singapore group page and said that it had a "clear explanation on the murder itself".

The netizen added: “This publisher needs to be checked as it’s clear that he/she may have some loose wiring in the head!”

Other netizens agreed and called for the book to be removed from stores and libraries.

Facebook user Irene Ho commented that the single page contained several wrong influences, including quarrelling in front of a young child, giving vivid descriptions of the murder and escaping the law by committing suicide.

Dolphin Publications editor Daniel Fong told TNP that the company was aware of the discussion over the book that was published in 2008.

“We sincerely apologise if the graphic content of a specific example caused any distress,” he said.

“It’s important to clarify that Model Compositions 5/6 has been out of print and no longer available for purchase via any of our official channels for over a decade.”

Mr Fong added that Dolphin Publications understands the importance of age-appropriate content and that its current publications undergo a rigorous review process to ensure that they meet these standards.

“We are also committed to addressing readers' concerns and always look for ways to improve our materials.”