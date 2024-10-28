New app lets S’pore diners buy unsold food at big discount

On the Yindii app, customers can buy surprise bags containing surplus food products from establishments like Paul at a discounted price.

Diners who are keen to buy unsold food from eateries at up to 80 per cent off the retail price before closing time, instead of letting it go to waste, can tap a new mobile phone application.

The new app, called Yindii, was launched in August and aims to beef up efforts to reduce food waste by eateries.

Customers who use the app can order a “surprise bag” in advance, and they can get any type of unsold food from the menu at day’s end for between 50 per cent and 80 per cent off the usual retail price.

The app touts itself as a “high-quality food surplus marketplace”, and it already has tie-ups with popular restaurants, cafes and bakeries, including Paul, Baker & Cook and SaladStop!.

Founded in 2020, the app is also available in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Yindii co-founder and chief marketing officer Mahima Rajangam Natarajan said: “We chose to launch in Singapore because it’s a forward-thinking city with a growing focus on sustainability and reducing food waste.”

According to the National Environment Agency, food waste accounted for about 11 per cent of the total waste generated in Singapore in 2023. That works out to about 755,000 tonnes, of which 623,000 tonnes were dumped, and the rest recycled.

Food waste is a growing problem. With rising inflation, it has put pressure on both consumers and businesses, Ms Mahima said.

Singapore’s core inflation is expected to average 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent for 2024, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Ms Mahima said people are struggling with increased living costs, and that makes the idea of buying food at discounted rates more appealing.

Yindii is one of several platforms available in Singapore that has an eye on reducing food waste. Others include apps like Just Dabao and Treatsure.

Just Dabao is similar in that it also offers surprise bags, but some eateries allow customers to choose the food they want. Treatsure allows people to pack food from hotels, as well as buy surplus products from grocers.

In July, the Government introduced the Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill, which protects certain donors from liability for any deaths or health issues resulting from eating donated cooked food, with certain conditions.

Hungry patrons who want to buy a surprise bag on Yindii can scroll through its app to choose from a list of eateries offering surplus food for sale. The bag’s contents change daily, depending on what remains unsold at the end of the day.

Customers can then collect their purchases at the outlet at a fixed time slot after making payment.

The app is free for both merchants and customers, and Yindii takes a commission from each successful sale.

Ms Mahima said Yindii has helped partner merchants clear up to 80 per cent of their daily surplus food since its launch.

The app has also helped offset more than 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions to date, through the sale of surplus food, she added.

“Response from both consumers and businesses have been great, and the momentum is growing fast,” Ms Mahima said.

Cafe chain Paul in response to queries said the decision to partner with Yindii is its “first step in exploring alternative ways to promote and reduce wastage”.

And while uptake was initially slow – the app is still quite new in Singapore – interest in the surprise bags has been steady across locations, with some stores experiencing an increase of about 10 per cent, Paul added.

Other stores have seen a consistent rise of about 5 per cent, it said.

Also, participating outlets have seen about 4 per cent to 5 per cent less waste.

Bakery and food store Baker & Cook offers two to four surprise boxes each day at its Serangoon Garden and Bugis outlets.

Its spokesman said: “We are exploring plans to expand our participation to more locations in the near future.

“The slots tend to get filled quite quickly in the morning, reflecting a demand. This enthusiasm indicates a growing interest in sustainable food options among consumers.”

Both businesses said the response from customers has been positive.

“Customers appreciate the opportunity to purchase high-quality, freshly baked products at reduced prices while supporting sustainability efforts,” said Baker & Cook.

Several patrons who collected their surprise bags at Paul’s Paragon outlet on Sept 20 were first-time Yindii users.

Ms Khaira Solis, 26, said the app piqued her interest after she saw a post on video-sharing platform TikTok.

The surprise bag “contained a lot of food” for the $15 price tag, she said. “It’s enough for my whole family.”

A bag that The Straits Times bought for $15 contained six items – a baguette, an apple turnover, an eclair, two tarts, a chocolate almond croissant and a brioche loaf. Buying all those items off the shelf would have cost about $50.

Another customer, Ms Jacquelyn Yap, 27, said she, too, discovered the app through social media. The marketing professional said she was attracted to the idea of helping to reduce food waste and getting a good deal on products, all at the same time.

Ms Mahima said there are plans to add more merchants to its roster.

“However, there’s a mindset shift that needs to happen. There’s no shame in acknowledging surplus food. In fact, a brand looks better when people see it taking responsible actions to reduce waste,” she added.