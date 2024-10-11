New mixed-use development near Singapore River by 2029

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Union Square, which will include a 20-storey office tower and a 40-storey residential tower.

A new large-scale mixed-use development at Havelock Road near the Singapore River, with 366 luxury condominium units, co-living spaces and more than 300,000 sq ft of office space is slated to be ready by 2029.

Called Union Square, the development by City Developments Limited (CDL) will be located on the sites of the former Central Mall and Central Square, the property developer said in a press release on Oct 11.

Previews for Union Square Residences, the 99-year leasehold residential component of the 735,500 sqft development, will begin on Nov 1, with the launch date of the condo units to be announced at a later date.

Part of the site’s redevelopment will involve the partial pedestrianisation of Merchant Road and Solomon Street, as part of the authorities’ plans to create a continuous walking route between Fort Canning Park and Pearl’s Hill City Park.

CDL said that the redevelopment of Central Mall and Central Square is being carried out under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) scheme, which allowed a 67 per cent increase in gross floor area.

The SDI scheme was introduced in 2019 to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings into more productive mixed-use developments.

Union Square will comprise a 20-storey office block, a 40-storey residential block with commercial spaces on its first two floors, and a three-storey block with commercial spaces and 134 co-living units.

The co-living facility will operate on a hotel licence, allowing guests to make short-term bookings of less than seven days.

Union Square Residences will have two pools, two clubhouses, and include apartments ranging from 463 sqft one-bedroom units and 1,518 sqft four-bedroom units to two sky suites and a penthouse.

Also part of the development are conservation buildings that will house retail, as well as food and beverage establishments.

In total, Union Square will have an estimated 65 retails units.

CDL said it is looking to organise programmes in Union Square that centre on heritage and arts to add to the vibrancy of the Singapore River precinct, and build a sense of community among the development’s residents.

The developer added that an amphitheatre will “serve as the heart of Union Square’s outdoor spaces”, and pays homage to the traditional wayang (Chinese street opera) performances that were held in the area dating back to the 1800s.