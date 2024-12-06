More private housing coming in H1 2025

Private housing supply has steadily increased, with inventory rising from 16,100 units at the end of 2021 to around 21,000 units by November 2024.

More private housing will be made available in the first half of 2025, including two new housing precincts at Bukit Timah Turf City and the former Keppel Golf Course.

A total of 8,505 units will be made available, up from 8,140 units in the second half of 2024.

The confirmed list supply for the first half of 2025 will raise the total supply of private housing, including executive condominiums (ECs), to about 57,200 units.

This is expected to meet the housing needs of the population over the next few years, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Dec 6.

There will be 10 confirmed list sites and nine reserve list sites.

The confirmed list sites will yield approximately 5,030 private residential units, including 980 EC units, and 43,000 square meters of gross floor area (GFA) for commercial use.

The reserve list, which allows developers to start development based on market demand, will contribute an additional 3,475 residential units, 199,900 sq m of commercial GFA and 530 hotel rooms.

Four private residential sites, one commercial site, three white sites and one hotel site are included in the reserve list.

The Government Land Sales (GLS) programme includes a mix of residential, commercial and hotel developments aimed at meeting housing demand and maintaining market stability.

Private housing supply has steadily increased, with inventory rising from 16,100 units at the end of 2021 to approximately 21,000 units by November 2024. This ramp-up through the GLS programme has helped stabilise the residential market, moderating property price momentum, MND said.

The first half of 2025 will see the sale of first private housing sites at the former Keppel Golf Course and Bukit Timah Turf City.

The former Keppel Golf Course site, spanning 48ha, will yield approximately 9,000 new homes, including around 6,000 public housing units. Located near the city centre, this site will contribute to the transformation of the Greater Southern Waterfront into a vibrant mixed-use gateway.

The first private housing site in Telok Blangah Road, which will yield about 740 units, will be launched for sale in the first half of 2025.

Bukit Timah Turf City, meanwhile, is set for long-term development, with plans for 15,000 to 20,000 public and private homes over the next 20 to 30 years.

The area will be developed as a car-lite, pedestrian-friendly estate, with integration of heritage buildings and green spaces to create a unique living environment.

The first private residential site in Dunearn Road, which will yield about 370 units, will kick-start the longer-term rejuvenation of Bukit Timah Turf City and its surrounding area.