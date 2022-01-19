 New Omicron infections in Singapore more than double to 1,185, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

New Omicron infections in Singapore more than double to 1,185

New Omicron infections in Singapore more than double to 1,185
Of the new Omicron cases, 965 were local cases and 220 were imported.ST PHOTO: THADDEUS ANG
Shermaine Ang
Jan 19, 2022 11:16 pm

There were 1,185 new cases of those infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday (Jan 19), more than double the 589 cases a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 965 were local cases and 220 were imported, MOH said in its daily update on Wednesday.

All in, there were 1,615 new cases recorded - of which 1,205 were local and 410 were imported - up from 1,448 on Tuesday. There was also one death.

The weekly infection growth rate also rose to 1.96 on Wednesday, up from 1.76 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 281 patients in hospital, with 18 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.

Football

Seven players test positive for virus in Tunisia camp

Related Stories

Curbs extended in Japan as Covid-19 surges; daily tally tops 40,000 for first time

Dream Cruises to continue operating in Singapore, even as parent company files to be wound up

Malaysian Covid-19 vaccination certificates being sold online: Report

As at Wednesday, Singapore has recorded a total of 296,077 Covid-19 cases, with 844 deaths.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 53 per cent of the population has received the vaccine booster shot.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19Ministry of Health