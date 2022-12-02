New Science Centre building to open in 2027 after a 2-year delay caused by Covid-19 disruptions

An artist's impression of the new Science Centre at night.

The new building will be located next to Chinese Garden MRT station and form part of the Jurong Lake District development project.

The new Science Centre building in the Jurong Lake District will be completed in 2027 – two years later than expected, because of disruptions and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to queries, the Science Centre Board and the Ministry of Education (MOE) said more time was taken to conduct engineering studies aimed at making sure that the building was cost-effective.

In the meantime, the Science Centre will remain open at its long-time home in Jurong East, said Science Centre Board chief executive Lim Tit Meng.

He added that the project’s progress was reviewed, and the board took the additional time to do engineering studies.

The board and MOE are committed to financial prudence in the building’s development, and they plan for the new Science Centre to be a good example of a sustainable building, said Associate Professor Lim.

The new building will be located next to Chinese Garden MRT station and form part of the Jurong Lake District development project, which is set to build up the area over the next two to three decades.

The new centre will comprise five interlocking rectangular blocks with large glass windows that offer views of the lake, and appear to float above the parkland and lake, said MOE and the Science Centre Board in a joint statement on Friday.

Designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects in a tie-up with local firm Architects 61, the new building will feature an observatory for stargazing and open spaces. It will also allow people to have easy access to nature.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, speaking on Friday at the launch of an event called Untame After Dark at the Science Centre, said the new building would seek to add value to science education, and play host to various community events.

He said: “It will be a new Science Centre for all ages because more than just a new building in a great setting, we are envisioning so many possibilities of what it can offer to the public, young and old.”

He added that the new building will integrate well with its surroundings, with lush landscaping and outdoor science exhibits.

Mr Chan said: “After 50 years at its current site, the new Science Centre should be ready to start welcoming a new generation and continue to be that beacon for science and tech, inspiring students and the larger community, and bringing new energy and partnerships to the Jurong Lake District.”

Untame After Dark, featuring games, film screenings and other activities, is open to those 18 years and older. It runs from Dec 2 to 4, and from Dec 9 to 11, during which time the Science Centre will stay open until 10.30pm.