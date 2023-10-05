New sea sports centre, convenience store and glamping tents opening on Lazarus Island

The store stocks groceries like ready-to-grill food items and microwaveable ready-to-eat meals, among other things.

The Sentosa Development Corp said the facilities are part of efforts to promote rustic adventures on the Southern Islands but with a “light touch”.

Fans of water sports can choose from a raft of non-motorised water activities on offer at the Lazarus Sea Sports Centre.

Sunseekers heading to Lazarus Island will soon enjoy new facilities like a convenience store, a sea sports centre and nine glamping units that aim to preserve its rustic charm while offering more options to visitors.

Fans of water sports can choose from a raft of non-motorised water activities on offer at the Lazarus Sea Sports Centre from next week, including stand-up paddling, kayaking and floating yoga boards. The centre will be run by water sports operator Camelot.

The Sentosa Development Corp, in a statement on Thursday, said the facilities are part of efforts to promote rustic adventures on the Southern Islands but with a “light touch”.

Earlier in April 2023, a bicycle rental kiosk and five short-term accommodation units called the Tiny Escape opened on Lazarus, which is linked to the islands of Seringat, St John’s and Kias.

Water sports activities will be centred around a single launching zone for watercraft, said the statement. The aim is to ensure that the seabed around the island does not bear the brunt of leisure activities, it added.

With the opening of the convenience store Sol by Bespoke Dining Club, visitors to the island will no more need to lug around with them bottles of water and bags of food. The store stocks groceries like ready-to-grill food items and microwaveable ready-to-eat meals, among other things.

It will also sell locally sourced produce like seafood from offshore fisheries, and herbs and vegetables from hydroponic and vertical farms in Singapore.

Earlier in April 2023, five short-term accommodation units called the Tiny Escape opened on Lazarus Island. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The nine glamping tents, which will offer unobstructed sea views, will be run by local operator Into The Woods and are slated to open in the last quarter of 2023.

To offer visitors tips on being sustainable travellers, an e-guide called Discover The Southern Islands was launched on Thursday, and it will offer advice on things like what to do when encountering wildlife, and how to manage waste.

Speaking at the launch of the new facilities, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said the new initiatives will “engender a sense of preservation and conservation, even as demand [for] eco-tourism starts to rise”.

He said: “We also want to be a ‘green destination’ for locals and well as people who are visiting and make Lazarus Island something that is palatable for the eco-tourist.”