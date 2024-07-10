Ng Ah Sio founder charged over Nassim Road fatal accident

Ng Siak Hai was driving in Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road when the accident happened.

Ng Siak Hai was charged with causing the death of a man by driving a car without due care and attention to other road users.

The founder of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh restaurant was driving a car on Nov 1, 2022, when he allegedly lost control of it, resulting in an accident that left one of his passengers dead and another man injured.

On July 10, Ng Siak Hai, 87, was charged with causing the death of Mr Ng Thit Hung, 72, by driving the car without due care and attention to other road users.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt to Mr Tan Teck Soon, 75, by driving the vehicle in such a manner. Court documents did not state if Mr Tan was also one of his passengers.

According to court documents, Ng Siak Hai was driving in Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road shortly after 7.30pm on Nov 1, 2022, when his car veered to the left, hit a tree and overturned to its right.

Mr Ng Thit Hung, who was seated in the front passenger seat, died following the accident, while Mr Tan suffered injuries that were not disclosed in court documents.

In November 2022, The Straits Times reported that Ng Siak Hai and the two men were trapped inside the vehicle following the accident.

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived at the scene, and they used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the trio.

The three men were taken to hospital where Mr Ng Thit Hung died.

Ng Siak Hai, who is a director at companies including NSH Holdings and JBO Holdings, is represented by lawyers Choo Si Sen and Choo Yean Lin.

He is expected to plead guilty on Aug 20.

For causing death by driving a vehicle without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $20,000.