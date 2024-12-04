No change in travel plans for S'poreans in S. Korea

Singaporean Kayven Tan (pictured above with his partner) was shocked on his first day in South Korea when he heard the surprise announcement declaring martial law there.

Singaporeans visiting South Korea are going ahead with their travel plans, but taking precautions ahead of possible fallout following the overnight declaration and lifting of martial law there.

Mr Kayven Tan, 28, told The Straits Times on Dec 4 that he will proceed with his plan to explore Seoul, but will avoid areas where protesters are known to gather.

Mr Tan had arrived in the South Korean capital on the morning of Dec 3, and was shocked later that night to hear about South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol’s sudden announcement declaring martial law.

“We were a bit confused and taken by surprise. We didn’t know what would happen when martial law was declared in South Korea,” said the researcher.

“We were worried that if things got worse, many places would be restricted, basic services would be shut down, and (we feared) the possibility that we would not be able to leave the country as planned next week.”

But his worries were eased overnight when Mr Yoon announced the lifting of martial law.

“It was reassuring,” said Mr Tan, who said he will continue with his itinerary while avoiding areas in Seoul that could see clashes.

Another Singaporean, Ms Caitlyn Tan, 25, said her trip will also go ahead as planned, but she will avoid visiting places close to the National Assembly.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the National Assembly after martial law was declared. Troops had also entered the building for a short time.

Ms Tan, who arrived in Seoul on Nov 30, noted that the areas away from the National Assembly were “pretty mellow and quiet” on the night that martial law was announced.

“No one was discussing it on the trains either,” she said.

However, Singaporean James Ongkauko, 24, told ST that he will book an earlier flight home, out of fear that the situation in South Korea will worsen.

“I am still fairly cautious about the situation, because while there’s a degree of calm (following the lifting of martial law), I personally feel that the potential for protests remains high in certain areas,” said the student.

Mr Ongkauko, who arrived in Seoul on Dec 3, added that he will be cutting his trip short as his parents are concerned for his safety.

“I initially wanted to stay for a good while in Seoul but would prefer to return home for my parents’ peace of mind,” he said.

Tour groups that ST spoke to said that their itineraries in South Korea remain unaffected, but that they are on the lookout for any possible escalations.

Travellers at the airport travelling to South Korea on Dec 4. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

EU Holidays, which currently has seven tour groups comprising a total of 149 travellers in South Korea, said its groups will continue with their itineraries as planned. It said that upcoming trips to the country have not been postponed or cancelled either, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely.

It noted that its tours do not visit areas near Parliament where minor protests had occurred.

“Feedback from our tour managers indicates that guests are not concerned about the situation, especially since the (martial law has) been lifted and there has been no impact on their activities,” the tour agency said.

As a precautionary measure, EU Holidays has advised its guests to register their presence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Another travel group, Nam Ho Travel Service, said it has also not made any changes to its travel groups’ itineraries, and it is in constant contact with its on-ground team and the local authorities.

“Should any safety concerns arise, we are prepared to make adjustments to the itineraries as needed,” it said.

Nam Ho added that it is evaluating the situation in South Korea and will make decisions regarding upcoming trips based on official advisories and the safety conditions in the country.

Checks by ST found that all flights to Seoul from Singapore on Dec 4 had continued as scheduled.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul urged Singaporeans in South Korea to remain calm and monitor the news.

It said then that the situation “does not seem to be related to any military incursions”, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

It advised Singaporeans there to eRegister with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg