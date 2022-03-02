'No hate speech pls': Russian restaurant in S'pore gets negative comments on their social media pages

A Russian dumpling restaurant in Singapore is asking people to refrain from leaving “hate speech” on their social media pages.

On Tuesday (Mar 1), the owners of Dumplings.ru, which has outlets at Maxwell Chambers and City Gate posted on social media a message of support to everyone affected by the current conflict in Ukraine.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected in Ukraine and their loved ones. With our own family based in Kyiv, Ukraine currently, we worry and pray for their safety in hopes that this difficult period will soon pass,” the Facebook post read.

Dumplings.ru is owned and run by Russian couple Vadim Zoubovski, who was born in Ukraine, and Alena Zubovska. Both are Singapore permanent residents.

The restaurant reportedly received hate comments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These comments have since been removed.

“We started Dumplings.ru with the intention to share the love that we have for our family dishes with everyone here – a place where people can come together to celebrate food in a cosy environment in spite of our cultural differences,” the post read.

“Even now, we wish for nothing but peace during such troubling times. We do hope that people can be kinder in their words and refrain from leaving further hate speech in this humble space that we have created.”

The restaurant also announced it will be donating 10 per cent of its sales from deliveries to “humanitarian efforts in Ukraine”.

There have, fortunately, been many commenters who spoke up in support of the restaurant, perhaps upon seeing the hate messages posted previously.

“We are sorry that your business is implicated in this period,” wrote one.

Another added: “Condemn those who make war, not those who make dumplings.”