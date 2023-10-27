 Woman in Russia marries adopted son 31 years her junior, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman in Russia marries adopted son 31 years her junior

Woman in Russia marries adopted son 31 years her junior
Musician Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim said she developed romantic feelings for her adopted son after taking him home from the orphanage.PHOTO: DANIEL CHIZHEVSKY/INSTAGRAM
Thian Wen Li
Oct 27, 2023 05:32 pm

A 53-year-old mother in Russia married her 22-year-old adopted son that she had raised since he was 14, prompting outrage from welfare workers.

The marriage ceremony between Musician Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim and her son Daniel Chizhevsky was held at a restaurant in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic on Oct 20, reported British tabloid Daily Star, citing local media.

Ms Mingalim, who has a biological son from an earlier marriage, met Mr Chizhevsky at an orphanage when the latter was 13 years old. She was there giving vocal lessons.

She told local media that she developed romantic feelings for her adopted son after taking him home from the orphanage.

Ms Mingalim said: “Our relationship is perfect. We can’t live without each other. We are on the same wavelength.”

Welfare workers were appalled by the news, and acted swiftly to take her other adopted children – four girls and one boy – from her.

Local celebrity couple Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by sharing photos of themselves on Instagram.
TV

Andrea DeCruz, Pierre Png celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Related Stories

Will Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation confession ‘woke him up’

Cheryl Yang celebrates husband’s birthday with uni sushi ‘cake’

Victoria Beckham breaks silence on husband David Beckham’s alleged affair in 2004

Ms Mingalim protested against the move.

She said she wants to take her children back and flee to Moscow, where they can “live freely”.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

marriageAdoptionRussia