Woman in Russia marries adopted son 31 years her junior

Musician Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim said she developed romantic feelings for her adopted son after taking him home from the orphanage.

A 53-year-old mother in Russia married her 22-year-old adopted son that she had raised since he was 14, prompting outrage from welfare workers.

The marriage ceremony between Musician Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim and her son Daniel Chizhevsky was held at a restaurant in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic on Oct 20, reported British tabloid Daily Star, citing local media.

Ms Mingalim, who has a biological son from an earlier marriage, met Mr Chizhevsky at an orphanage when the latter was 13 years old. She was there giving vocal lessons.

She told local media that she developed romantic feelings for her adopted son after taking him home from the orphanage.

Ms Mingalim said: “Our relationship is perfect. We can’t live without each other. We are on the same wavelength.”

Welfare workers were appalled by the news, and acted swiftly to take her other adopted children – four girls and one boy – from her.

Ms Mingalim protested against the move.

She said she wants to take her children back and flee to Moscow, where they can “live freely”.