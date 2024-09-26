 No train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista on Sept 26, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

No train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista on Sept 26

Free regular bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown and bridging bus services are available between JurongEast and Buona Vista.PHOTO: SMRT/FACEBOOK
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 26, 2024 07:20 am

SMRT has announced that there will be no train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations on Sept 26 due to traction power fault.

Shuttle train services are available between Boon Lay and Jurong East stations, and between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations.

Commuters are advised to follow station staff instructions to continue their journey.

There are free regular bus services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations and bridging bus services between Jurong East and Buona Vista.

Commuters are reminded not to tap their cards when boarding the regular bus services.

Commuters queueing for the bridging bus service towards Buona Vista from Jurong East on Sept 26.
Singapore

Heavy rain adds to commuter woes amid E-W Line disruption

