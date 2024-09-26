No train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista on Sept 26

Free regular bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown and bridging bus services are available between JurongEast and Buona Vista.

SMRT has announced that there will be no train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations on Sept 26 due to traction power fault.

Shuttle train services are available between Boon Lay and Jurong East stations, and between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations.

Commuters are advised to follow station staff instructions to continue their journey.

Commuters are reminded not to tap their cards when boarding the regular bus services.