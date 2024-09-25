Faulty MRT train emits smoke, has been in service 35 years

Commuters being guided to the station platform.

In its Facebook update at 12.20pm, SMRT explained that the KHI train that encountered a fault on Sept 25 had been in service for 35 years.

The KHI (Kawasaki Heavy Industries C151) trains are Singapore's first generation of rolling stock – the oldest rolling stock in SMRT's train fleet and have been in passenger service since Nov 7, 1987.

At around 9.25am on Sept 25, a KHI train on the East-West Line encountered a fault, emitting smoke while returning to Ulu Pandan Depot.

This caused damage to the power cable and resulted in a power trip, disrupting train service between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations and stalled a train near Clementi station.

According to SMRT, "about 850 commuters onboard the stalled KHI train near Clementi station were safely detrained onto the tracks, with our staff on-site to guide and assist them back to the Clementi station platform".

Announcements were made both onboard and at stations to keep commuters informed.

Free regular and bridging bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

Commuters are advised to take alternative lines and can refer to this list for the regular bus services.

"Please do not tap in the bus as the regular bus services are now free to board. We apologise for affecting your commute."