Noisy Lamborghini wakes up Rangoon Road residents in the early hours

It’s bad enough having a ridiculously loud supercar tearing through your neighbourhood at 4am.

But it also wakes up a child who then starts crying.

Going by what this Stomp user says, it’s no easy thing to get a good night’s sleep in parts of Little India these days.

And mind you, there’s a hospital in the area.

The offending Lambo was caught on camera making a racket in Rangoon Road at 4.11am on Monday (Sept 19).

Sharing a video of the loud vehicle, Stomper k said: "The car always wakes me up and also the neighbour’s kid. I can hear the kid crying."

The four-second clip shows the black Lambo revving up at a traffic light junction. At that hour, no other cars were on the road.

The Stomper said: "Farrer Park Hospital is just at the corner and I am worried about the patients because of the very loud and noisy car almost every night."

The National Environment Agency said last year that it will adopt the latest United Nations noise standards for vehicles and aftermarket exhaust systems starting from April next year, reported The Straits Times.

Motor vehicle noises will have to fall within a band of between 68 decibels (cars) and 77 decibels (motorcycles), which is the equivalent to the noise level of a normal conversation.

Observers pointed out that some older high-performance vehicles emit noise levels of between 96 and 100 decibels, equivalent to a commercial aircraft taking off.