NTU students play charades in rhythm with friend's snoring

Fall asleep around your friends and you might just become a meme by the time you wake up.

A group of NTU students decided to create a video of themselves based on the soundtrack of one of their friends’ snoring noises.

In a TikTok video posted by @lucasczkz, the youths perform a series of funny actions in rhythm with their friend’s snoring.

As the friend in question is slumped on a table, snoring audibly, two of them rock their bodies back and forth, in sync with rowing a boat.

Another stands up with one hand on the backrest of a chair while he "pulls" an invisible string with force, as if starting up a chainsaw.

Another acts like he is sawing through a chair, sliding an object up and down the surface.

Speaking to MS News, the TikTok user, Lucas, said he and his friends were busy pushing out their finance reports for university that day.

As his friend couldn’t get a good night’s rest because of the sheer number of assignments, he decided to take a quick nap at one of the tables.

“But he ended up snoring like a nuclear reactor going into overdrive,” said Lucas.

Lucas and his friends were then reminded of a meme they had chanced upon, which showed a group of men pretending to row a boat in sync with their friend’s snoring.

Lucas said his snoring friend got to see the video when it was up on Instagram.

“I hinted to him (about) the video, so he already knew he was going to go viral with his snore."