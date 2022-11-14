NTU students to retake test after paper leak

A total of 218 students - who mostly study Psychology - from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) had to retake a test after the paper had been released online earlier.

The test, which took place at 9.30am on Nov 7, was conducted in two settings at the same time. Most students had taken the test physically while students who had Covid-19 took the test online.

However, the school later found out that the test paper had been put up online on the student learning platform prior to the test.

Associate Professor Chia Wai Mun from NTU’s School of Social Sciences said: “We are very disappointed with what happened. We apologise to the students for having to retake the test, but this is necessary to ensure fairness to everyone.”

She said the school has reached out to the affected students who, in general, have accepted that it is fair to take a retest. The school is still working the students on a suitable date for the retest.

Prof Chia added that the school will conduct a thorough review of its exam procedures and take necessary measures to avoid similar incidents in future.