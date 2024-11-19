Malaysia's QR code trial for checkpoints to cover more forms of transport

The use of QR codes instead of passports for Malaysian travellers crossing the Johor-Singapore border by bus or motorcycle will be extended to those travelling by other forms of transport in 2025.

Malaysia will wrap up on Nov 30 a proof-of-concept (POC) trial that started on June 1 for the Johor checkpoints at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, which are linked to Singapore by the Causeway and Tuas Second Link, respectively.

Following a meeting on Nov 18 to address Causeway traffic congestion, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said: “It was agreed in the meeting to finalise the procurement process for the QR code system this year following the POC submission. It was also agreed that use of the QR be extended to travellers on other forms of transport, to be implemented in phases next year.”

The QR code system, used by travellers who make up more than 80 per cent of the 400,000 daily crossings, has highly eased border traffic congestion during peak hours, Datuk Seri Saifuddin said in a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters.

For example, the waiting time for motorcyclists has been shortened from eight seconds to five, the Free Malaysia Today news site reported. This means over 750 motorcyclists have been able to clear immigration in one hour, up from the previous 500 to 600.

“We expect the Johor Causeway to handle 150 million travellers throughout the year based on current data. Currently, the figure stands at 116 million annually,” Mr Saifuddin was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

The POC trial involved three systems – MyTrip, MyBorderPass and MyRentas.