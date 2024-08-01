Nursing is a calling for this family

Madam Idayu Kiamel, and her husband Nurkhairi Abdul Hadi with their children Ridhuan Danial Putra, Indah Nabila Putri and Adam Mikhail Putra.

In the Nurkhairi household, compassion and care are woven into the very fabric of their lives.

Madam Idayu Kiamel, a seasoned nurse clinician, embodies the dedication and resilience of Singapore's nursing force.

Initially, nursing was not even on her radar as a potential career path but she decided to give it a go and realised how rewarding and impactful it can be.

Having graduated in 1997, she began her career specialising in cardiac care.

The 47-year-old now focuses on the well-being of women and children in primary care.

"The most rewarding aspect of being a nurse is that feeling of fulfillment knowing you've made a difference in someone's life," she shared with TNP, reflecting on the impact nurses have on their patients.

Her husband Nurkhairi Abdul Hadi, 48, is a registered hyperbaric nurse and paramedic, demonstrating the diverse pathways within the healthcare field.

Their journey as a family of healthcare professionals was further solidified when their 21-year-old son Ridhuan Danial Putra followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a registered nurse and paramedic.

He is currently serving his national service as a marine specialist at Brani Fire Station.

"He has added another layer of experience and expertise to his already impressive skill set," said Madam Idayu.

"In this position, he is responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of his fellow servicemen and women, providing medical support in a challenging maritime environment."

The couple's 18-year-old daughter Indah Nabila Putri is pursuing a certificate in Nursing.

Madam Idayu shared: "My daughter was inspired during the pandemic, she observed the crucial role that medical staff played in society.

"She saw first-hand the dedication, resilience and hard work that go into being a nurse."

Mr Nurkhairi and Madam Idayu are proud that their children have chosen a career path not solely influenced by monetary returns but led by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the community and help those in need.

"I feel honoured and blessed to have my family deeply involved in the healthcare profession," said Madam Idayu.

"Watching my children follow paths that prioritise care, compassion and service to others fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

"It’s a profound feeling knowing that our family is making significant contributions to the well-being of our community."

Madam Idayu also touched on the physical and emotional demands of the job.

"Nursing often requires long hours on your feet, attending to multiple patients with varying needs and can be physically exhausting," she shared.

"Finding ways to cope with stress, seeking support from colleagues and maintaining a healthy work-life balance are crucial to sustaining a long and fulfilling nursing career."

Despite the challenges, Madam Idayu said the rewards of nursing far outweigh the difficulties.

To her fellow nurses, she has this to say: "Your compassion, dedication and tireless efforts touch countless lives and bring hope and healing to those in need.

"Thank you for your unwavering commitment and the love you pour into your work every day. Happy Nurses’ Day!"