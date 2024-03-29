NUS removes unapproved posters related to Gaza conflict

The posters highlighted the partnerships NUS reportedly has with Israeli universities.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has removed posters related to the Israel-Hamas conflict that surfaced on campus.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an NUS spokesman said on March 27 that the school did not give approval for the posters and they have been removed.

Photos of the posters appeared on social media platform Reddit on March 25.

The posters suggested that NUS is fearful of letting its students “learn beyond the classroom” and alleged that it has blocked a lot of student events that showed support for Palestine.

The posters also highlighted the partnerships NUS reportedly has with Israeli universities.

There were three QR codes on the posters.

Two of them linked people to posts on Instagram accounts sgacad­boycott and echoesofgaza. The last QR code did not work.

When contacted, the administrators of the two Instagram accounts told ST that they had not put up the posters in NUS.

Both added that they will not be lodging a police report.

“These posts are publicly available and anyone can use them by reposting, sharing or using the link elsewhere,” added the account administrator of echoesofgaza.

Earlier, the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) encountered a similar incident in which anti-Israel posters were put up, alleging that paying university fees was akin to supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The posters also linked NTU with Israeli universities and businesses believed to have ties with Israel.

An NTU spokesman said on March 5 that the school did not give approval for the posters and all of them had been removed by campus security. A police report has also been made, he added.