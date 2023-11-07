OCBC Internet banking, fund transfer services resume after about 2.5-hour disruption

In a Facebook post, OCBC urged customers who need to make urgent transfers to consider using other modes of payment, such as credit cards or NETS.

Funds transfer services on OCBC’s digital banking app and Internet banking were restored at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

This, after some users had experienced issues making PayNow transfers earlier in the day.

OCBC said the technical issues started at around noon.

Users who had logged in to the app were met with a notice by OCBC acknowledging the technical issues.

It apologised to customers for the inconvenience and added that the bank was working to restore the services “as soon as possible”.

OCBC customer Wani Nasir, 32, said she noticed she was unable to use the app's PayNow services since about 11am and had called OCBC's call centre for help. She was told that the service was fine and advised to uninstall and reinstall the app, despite the issues persisting. Ms Nasir, a housewife, said she was trying to pay for her groceries at the time but faced repeated errors with the transaction. "The ladies at the supermarket counters kept looking at me as though I didn't have any money in my bank account. It was a really embarrassing moment," she said. She added that her mother eventually came and helped her pay for the groceries.