One died in diverted SQ flight from London on May 20

In a Facebook post on May 21, Singapore Airlines announced that its flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence en-route from Heathrow Airport in London to Changi Airport.

The May 20 flight had to be diverted and landed in Bangkok, Thailand, at 3.45pm local time.

Singapore Airlines confirmed that there were injuries and one person died on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board the flight from London.

Singapore Airlines offered its "deepest condolences to the family of the deceased" and added that it was providing assistance to all the passengers and crew member who were on board the aircraft.

The airlines is also working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance.

A team has been sent to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.