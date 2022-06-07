Only 10 LED wreaths allowed at a wake under new NEA guidelines

The guidelines limit LED wreaths to 10 at a wake, inclusive of one inflatable.

LED wreaths and inflatable structures have become more common at wakes, but there are concerns over the excessive use of these electronic decorations and the amount of light they emit.

Some funeral parlours have banned LED flower wreaths and inflatable structures on their premises over concerns about safety and an electrical overload.

On Tuesday (June 7), the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that it has drawn up guidelines over the use of light emitting wreaths and inflatables at wakes.

Jointly developed by NEA and the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore, the guidelines limit LED wreaths to 10 at a wake, inclusive of one inflatable.

Deployment of these light emitting wreaths and inflatables will be confined to the funeral wake area - such as an HDB void deck or pavilion - and will be subject to conditions and approvals from the relevant authorities.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the NEA said: "The guidelines aim to provide recommendations to premises owners and the industry on the use and deployment of light emitting wreaths and inflatables at wakes to prevent issues such as light and noise pollution, obstruction to pedestrian traffic, and potential circuit breaker trips.

"NEA is working with town councils to incorporate the guidelines in the terms and conditions for a permit to hold wakes, as many wakes are held at communal spaces in HDB estates."

According to the guidelines, LED wreaths and inflatables will not be allowed to be placed near carparks, roads, walkways, business entities or residences, as it will obstruct traffic, motorists and pedestrians.

If they are placed within common spaces such as pedestrian walkways and pavements, it should allow for a walking space of at least 1.5 metres.

The items should not be located within 5 metres of a fire hydrant and should not obstruct any fire safety provisions.

They are also not to be turned on between 10pm and 7am.

Town councils or relevant authorities' written permission is required for deviations from these guidelines.

An NEA spokesman said the guidelines had been shared with town councils and religious organisations.

An Ang Mo Kio Town Council spokesman said: "Residents' comfort and safety have always been our top priorities, we continuously seek the co-operation and understanding of everyone to make our town a harmonious and cohesive one."