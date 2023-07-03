Over 10,000 Primary 5 pupils enjoy NDP National Education Show at Padang

A sea of red and white flooded the Padang on Sunday evening as more than 10,000 Primary 5 pupils caught the National Day Parade (NDP) National Education show.

The children from 50 schools islandwide were treated to a taster session of the NDP, which will take place at the Padang on Aug 9 for the first time since 2019.

The pupils streamed in from as early as 4.30pm, with some given balloon animals by the crowd motivators, and they cheered and waved national flags as the parade kicked off an hour later.

Ethel Ebenezer John, from Nan Chiau Primary School, was looking forward to singing her heart out with her classmates when she arrived for the show.

“We are all super excited. Everyone is waving their flags non-stop, it’s just very good vibes,” said the 11-year-old.

Ethel added: “No matter where everyone sits, they can all see the stage clearly.”

Mohammad Ilham Mohammad Zakaria, 11, was thrilled to hear the 21-gun salute in person for the first time.

The Waterway Primary School pupil said: “It makes me feel proud of Singapore and reminds me of how far we have progressed.”

His schoolmate Joel Kurian, 10, was excited to see the NDP show live, and “to see how Singapore comes together as one”.

The highlight for him was the marching contingent, which featured Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) servicemen and women.

Being a dancer herself, Punggol View Primary School’s Stasia Ng, 11, was excited to see the performances.

During the parade, the children gasped with excitement as they whipped out their mobile phones and pointed them skywards to capture eight Red Lions parachutists during their jump from 3,048m high.

Spectators looking skywards during the Red Lions jump at the National Day Parade National Education 1 show at the Padang on July 2. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

The audience was later treated to displays by the RSAF’s F-16 and F-15SG fighter jets.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman inspected the parade as the reviewing officer.

The parade comprised 34 contingents, including the Singapore Armed Forces’ newly established fourth arm – the Digital and Intelligence Service.

After the parade, the capacity crowd of 27,000 was treated to performances by local artistes, including 53A, The Island Voices, Olivia Ong, Iman Fandi and lewloh.

Fireworks at the National Day Parade National Education 1 show at the Padang on July 2. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

The NDP 2023 theme song Shine Your Light was performed in the final act – a tune that Punggol View Primary School’s Anvikha Reddy, 10, was waiting to hear live.

She said before the show: “I am most excited about the performances... I like the singing because (the performers) get to express how they feel about Singapore.”

Sunday’s National Education show is the first of three, with the other two shows to take place at the Padang on July 8 and 15.