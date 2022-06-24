Over 150 positive for TB in Jalan Bukit Merah; MOH extends screening

Voluntary tuberculosis screening being conducted for residents and business owners in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah last month.

Some 30 per cent of 574 current and former residents, stallholders, shop owners and their employees at 2 Jalan Bukit Merah who went through voluntary testing in late May tested positive for tuberculosis, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Friday (June 24).

The ministry said further tests would be run for those who tested positive to determine if they have TB infection or active TB disease.

MOH offered tests for residents and workers in that block last month as a preventive measure after seven people were diagnosed with TB at the block between February 2021 and March this year.

"Those with active TB disease will be treated while those with latent TB infection will be given appointments for follow-up at the TB Control Unit and offered treatment if suitable," said MOH in the release.

The ministry has also detected one more case that is "genetically linked by Whole Genome Sequencing", with contact investigations underway.

MOH will extend TB screening for people at that location, to Friday (June 24) and Saturday.

The screening is mandatory under the Infectious Diseases Act and those who have been recalled for further tests will also be required to complete these tests.

The screening station will be located at the Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Those who are unavailable to attend the screening on these two days can get tested at the designated SATA Clinic at Potong Pasir Medical Centre) before Aug 5, MOH said.