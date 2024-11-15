Nov 16 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) GIMMEATHRILL, (14) ELSINORE, (4) CHARLIE BUCKET are improving, closely matched on the form of a recent meeting, and should acquit themselves well with further progress expected.

(18) HONORINE’S GIMMIE is another to keep an eye on.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) RICH FOLKS HOAX finished second over this trip in his first Western Cape appearance and will go close if building on that improvement in his peak outing.

(7) GREEN GARNET also filled the runners-up berth in his local debut. Open to further progress.

(3) MARINE MERCHANT can play a leading role, especially from a favourable inside draw.

(15) OKAVANGO is drawn widest but will know more about it after an encouraging introduction.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) SNOW PILOT took advantage of favourable conditions to win a similar contest last time and is ideally placed to follow up.

(5) BJORN IRONSIDE will pose more of a threat to the selection after an encouraging seasonal pipe-opener over a shorter trip.

(7) INFRARED has regained his best form as a gelding and should acquit himself competitively, though does have a bit to find at the weights.

(9) WILLIAM IRON ARM is not underestimated on his local/stable debut. He has scope to improve as a gelding.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) POWERANDTHEGLORY is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance. He has not been seen since winning over this course and distance as a 2yo but is neatly drawn with just 53.5kg on his back.

(9) SAN PEDRO has the means to make his presence felt.

(13) ROSH KEDESH and (14) INNAMORARE are experienced hard-knockers with solid form credentials but are awkwardly drawn in wide berths.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) MAGIC VERSE has run well in defeat over 1,400m recently from wide draws and this extended distance could unlock improvement. He represents the value from a tidy No 4 stall off a reduced mark.

(5) GREEN MANDARIN is undefeated over this track and trip, so should not be taken lightly in his peak outing back on the turf.

(3) SONG TO THE MOON is capable of surprising.

Hard-knocker (6) GIMME MORE TIME cannot be discounted either.

Race 6 (1,950m)

Maturing (5) GROOVEJET finished ahead of several re-opposing in a similar contest over 2,000m recently and should confirm his superiority on similar weight terms.

(1) ALADDIN’S LAMP finished on the heels of the selection last time so should not be far off.

Improvement is expected of (8) CONTINENTALEXPRESS.

(2) COMMANDER GREEN finished further adrift that day but made eye-catching late headway from a wide draw. He is favourably drawn on this occasion, so is dangerous to discount.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Quality Grade 3 feature.

(10) GIMME A PRINCE caught the eye when finishing fourth in a 1,400m Grade 3 after a year’s absence and gave the impression he can take the extra 200m. He is better off at the weights with (6) MONTIEN (1kg worse off) on that form. Good value to turn the tables in his first attempt at 1,600m.

(9) ROYAL AUSSIE and (2) RASCALLION are proven Grade 1 performers racing fresh after a break, so they are not taken lightly on their reappearances.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) SHIPINDANI has improved in two starts with a tongue-tie on. Hard to beat against her own sex after a recent maiden win against male opposition.

(5) VERONIQUE, (4) LADY LOXTON and (1) ROYAL LYTHAM are experienced hard-knockers and could expose any chinks in the armour of those younger 3yo fillies.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) CAPTAIN’S DESTINY has improved from the fitting of blinkers, and the three-point penalty for her last-start victory is unlikely to prevent another competitive showing.

(9) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED is 0.5kg worse off with that rival but is lightly raced and need not improve much to avenge that defeat.

However, preference is for fellow 3yo filly (3) I’M SO PRITTI who followed up her maiden win with another victory at this level last time. She copped a four-point penalty for her troubles but that should not halt her momentum.

(8) PHILOSOPHISE completes the shortlist.

Race 10 (1,200m)

Many with chances in another big field.

None appeals more than (14) CATCH A PENNY who would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in both starts.

(9) RED STATE caught the eye on debut behind that rival and with that experience to count on and natural improvement expected, could pose more of a threat.

(11) WILD APPLAUSE was disappointing last time but she can improve and can make amends.

(4) BEACH QUEEN has the form and experience to make her presence felt.