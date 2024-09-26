PAP Sengkang shows off Labubu; netizens question motive

Mr Lam Pin Min, branch chairman of the PAP Sengkang West branch, proudly showed off the doll decked out in full PAP regalia – a party logo t-shirt, matching pants, sneakers, and even a pair of trendy black-framed glasses.

The latest recruit for the PAP Sengkang team isn't your average volunteer. This one sports a mischievous grin, pointy ears, and comes in a pint-sized package – it's Labubu, the popular cartoon character, now sporting a PAP get-up.

Mr Lam Pin Min, branch chairman of the PAP Sengkang West branch, proudly showed off the doll decked out in full PAP regalia – a party logo t-shirt, matching pants, sneakers and a pair of trendy, black-framed glasses.

The doll's debut came in a TikTok video featuring Mr Lam alongside fellow PAP members Elmie Nekmat, Marcus Loh, and Theodora Lai.

Passing Labubu between them at an HDB void deck, the video highlighted a grocery distribution project for seniors in Compassvale Crescent.

"So cute! I liike the Labubu's PAP clothing. Selling?" asked a netizen.

But not everyone was charmed by the cuddly campaign tactic.

"Why you go politicise Labubu? It's not right," said one netizen.

Another questioned: "Did Labubu agree to join the party?"

The initiative also drew criticism from those who saw it as a desperate attempt to win votes in a Workers' Party ward.

"Only see this when election is coming," added one user. "Create your own mascot! Don't use Labubu, too lovable."

Another quipped: "Once again, efforts put to all these useless things when what we want is consistency in the day-to-day."

The Labubu doll, the brainchild of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, has seen its popularity explode in recent months, particularly in South-east Asia.

The character's association with Blackpink's Lisa has further fuelled its desirability, leading to sell-out collections across the region.