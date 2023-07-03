Passenger trapped after huge tree pins car on PIE, another tree falls on shophouse in Tiong Bahru

The passenger trapped in the car by the fallen tree on the PIE had to be rescued by two men.

A tree near the exit of Toa Payoh Lorong 2 fell and pinned a car on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi on Sunday morning.

A passenger was trapped in the green car by the fallen tree and had to be rescued by two men, reported Chinese-language media outlet Shin Min Daily News.

In pictures circulating on Facebook and Telegram, one of the rescuers appeared to have abrasions.

There were no reported injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The yellow flame tree fell at about 6am on the expressway and obstructed traffic across all four lanes towards Changi, Shin Min reported.

A yellow flame tree fell at around 6am on Sunday on the PIE and obstructed traffic across all four lanes towards Changi. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER Three bus services – 5, 151 and 154 – had to be diverted from their regular routes for more than an hour, according to tweets by bus operator SBS Transit. The tree was cleared by 8.10am.

This is the second large tree to have toppled in the past three days.

On Friday, a tree in Tiong Bahru fell on the roof of a shophouse at 82 Tiong Poh Road. It also crushed the air-conditioning unit of Drips Bakery Cafe, which is on the first floor of the shophouse.

The National Parks Board (NParks), which was alerted to Friday’s incident at about 5.45pm, said on Sunday evening that the tree had fallen after consecutive days of rainy weather and strong gusts of wind. It added: “It involved a Senegal mahogany tree located on state land... There were no reported injuries.”

The obstruction at the back of the shophouse was cleared by 7.30pm on Friday while the rest of the tree was cleared by 2pm on Saturday.

A tree in Tiong Bahru fell on Friday and crushed the air conditioning unit of Drips Bakery Cafe and the roof of a shophouse at 82 Tiong Poh Road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER As a precautionary measure, NParks inspected the surrounding trees. Two trees damaged by the fallen tree and a leaning tree have since been removed, NParks said.

A staff member of Ting Heng Seafood Restaurant next to the cafe told Shin Min that the tree fell without warning and its loud crash frightened the restaurant’s staff and customers. She said: “We’ve been operating here for close to 20 years. When we opened, the large tree was already there. We estimate that it’s at least 30 years old.”

The 54-year-old, who identified herself only as Ms Xie, said about 30 police and SCDF officers arrived at the scene after the tree fell. She suspected a gas leak might have occurred in the restaurant because the tree fell at the back of the shophouse.

Two trees damaged by the fallen tree and a leaning tree have since been removed. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS Responding to queries, the SCDF said it received a call about the incident at around 5.40pm and its firefighters detected the presence of combustible gas on the second floor of the shophouse.

“The source of the gas leak was identified to be from a gas pipeline and the gas supply was shut off,” said the SCDF. There were no reported injuries, it added.

Customers had to be evacuated from the restaurant until it resumed operations at about 7pm, Ms Xie added.

A staff member at Drips Bakery Cafe, who wanted to be known as Mr Yang, told Shin Min the tree had crushed its kitchen, and an air-conditioning filter in its dining area collapsed as well. Both areas were subsequently cordoned off.

While the kitchen’s closure prevented the cafe from preparing food, it was open for business on Saturday selling coffee and pastries, said Mr Yang, 28.

He said: “Renovations for the kitchen had just been completed in January – who knew that such an accident would happen. As for the losses, we have to wait for the evaluation.”