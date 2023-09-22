Fallen tree in Ophir Road pins car, crushes cab of pickup truck

A fallen tree pinned a lorry and a car in Ophir Road, on Sep 21, 2023.

A large tree fell in Ophir Road on Thursday, pinning a pickup truck and a car and obstructing all five lanes of traffic.

The accident occurred at around 7pm amid heavy rain, with several people on social media warning others of a traffic jam.

In one video, a white car and a grey pickup truck, with its cab caved in, can be seen.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 8.20pm, the fallen tree had been cleared from most of the road, although two lanes remained obstructed.

Construction workers, and Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen on site.

The pickup truck was towed away at about 8.30pm.

Responding to ST’s queries, the SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 6.35pm on Thursday.

Upon the SCDF’s arrival, a pickup truck was seen trapped under a fallen tree.

“With the assistance from a nearby lorry crane, the tree was lifted from the pickup truck, while the SCDF rescued a person trapped at the driver’s seat of the pickup truck,” said the SCDF.

The SCDF then took the rescued person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Before the SCDF arrived, two other people in the front cabin of the pickup truck and another person in the rear deck of the vehicle had managed to evacuate the truck.

Those two people who had evacuated from the front cabin were taken to Raffles Hospital.