Passengers brawl on Christmas Eve flight from Xi'an to S'pore

A scuffle broke out between two passengers on a Scoot flight from Xi'an, China, to Singapore, causing a brief disruption after landing.

A video of the incident, circulating on social media, shows a man in grey trying to retrieve his luggage when he's stopped by another passenger in black.

The situation quickly escalated, with the two exchanging blows.

Other passengers on the flight appeared shocked, one shouting, "Stop fighting! There are children here!"

According to a Scoot spokesperson, the altercation occurred on flight TR135 on Christmas Eve as passengers were disembarking at Changi Airport.

The crew swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situation, following safety protocols and ensuring no further disruptions to the disembarkation process.

The spokesperson emphasised that the airline prioritises the safety and well-being of both passengers and crew and apologised for any inconvenience.