Mid-air scare: Scoot flight bound for Wuhan returns to S'pore

Passengers of Scoot flight TR120 faced a seven-hour delay after the plane returned to Singapore as a precautionary measure.

A Scoot flight headed for Wuhan, China, on Dec 10 was forced to return to Singapore mid-flight due to a technical issue.

The incident delayed passengers on flight TR120 by roughly seven hours and 40 minutes.

The flight left Changi Airport at 6.38pm on Dec 10 but returned around 11.21pm after a technical problem was detected about two hours and 20 minutes into the flight, according to a Scoot spokesperson.

The airline explained that the return was a precautionary measure. A replacement aircraft was dispatched, resuming the journey at 2.18am on Dec 11.

One passenger posted on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, that flight staff informed passengers of "cracked glass", which prompted the urgent return.

Another passenger commented that some travellers stayed in a hotel after landing back in Singapore, but only managed about an hour of sleep before boarding the replacement flight.

Direct flights from Singapore to Wuhan typically take four to four and a half hours. Flight TR120 landed back in Singapore without incident.

Scoot confirmed that affected passengers received meals and refreshments during the delay.

The airline apologised, stating: "Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to the affected customers where necessary."