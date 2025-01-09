Pedestrian-friendly streets in Taman Jurong, Choa Chu Kang completed

Choa Chu Kang Terrace: Pedestrianisation of an 80-metre-long stretch of road beside Sunshine Place, with a covered linkway, cycling paths, footpaths (near Sunshine Place) and a Hardcourt area.

Yung Sheng Road: Pedestrianisation of 18-metre-long stretch between Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, with sheltered walkway and new benches.

Two road-repurposing projects to create pedestrian-friendly streets in Taman Jurong and Choa Chu Kang have been completed.

Announcing this update in a Facebook post on Jan 9, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said an 18m stretch along Yung Sheng Road, between Taman Jurong Shopping Centre and Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, has been pedestrianised due to high volumes of foot traffic.

This includes the installation of a covered linkway between the shopping centre and food centre, improved barrier-free access on the roads, and the addition of benches for residents to rest on or chat with their neighbours.

At Choa Chu Kang Terrace, Dr Khor added that an 80m stretch next to Sunshine Place has been pedestrianised, featuring a covered linkway, cycling paths and footpaths for residents to walk on or cycle to the mall more easily.

She noted that a hard court area for recreational community activities was also added there.

Both projects were completed in December 2024.

Mooted in 2023, these are the fifth and sixth road-repurposing projects that have been announced so far. Other completed projects include the ones at Kampung Admiralty and Tiong Bahru that were ready in 2023.

During her visit to the repurposed streets on Jan 6, Dr Khor observed that residents were already enjoying the newly pedestrianised spaces, since they create a “more inclusive environment for everyone”.

She noted that the spaces were finalised after extensive consultation and collaboration with various parties, and that more landscaping will be done in the coming weeks.

The Land Transport Authority will continue studying the feasibility of road-repurposing works in other areas, in addition to upcoming projects in Sims Place and Zion Road, said Dr Khor.

These projects were slated to start in 2024 and will be completed by 2026.