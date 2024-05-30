 Pick-up truck sandwiched between buses at Loyang Ave, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Pick-up truck sandwiched between buses at Loyang Ave

A lorry driver and a bus captain were taken to hospital after an accident along Loyang Avenue on May 30.PHOTO: TIKTOK/THOMASCHEW933
Farah Daley
Journalist
May 30, 2024 03:38 pm

Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two double-decker buses and a pick-up truck along Loyang Avenue on May 30.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.30am. The vehicles were heading towards Telok Paku Road when the accident happened.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told TNP that no passenger on board either bus was injured.

The pick-up truck driver and one of the bus captains were conscious when taken to hospital where they received medical treatment largely for cuts and abrasions.

"Our bus captain received outpatient treatment and we are still trying to reach out to the pick-up truck driver to extend our care and support," said Mrs Wu.

"Meanwhile, we are assisting the Traffic Police in their investigations."

In a TikTok video, a pick-up truck is seen sandwiched between two double-decker SBS Transit buses.

A fire engine and two ambulances were at the scene.

When TNP went to Loyang Avenue at around 2.30pm, traffic was being redirected as workers were seen hosing the road with water.

Police investigations are ongoing.

