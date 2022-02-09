Please, I make you a deal, a can of Coke… schoolboy negotiates with monkeys

You may feel a bit concerned or even guilty, but you’re still likely to end up ROTFL.

This video, more than anything else, is hilarious.

The unlikely stars are a schoolboy and two monkeys. The macaques are aggressive, the boy is a negotiator.

The incident happened outside a school in Jurong, according to the video on TikTok and Facebook.

It starts with the boy approaching the monkeys, one of which is holding the bag.

It isn’t clear exactly how they snatched the bag or when it happened.

The other monkey chases the boy away.

He slowly comes back, telling the monkeys in English that he wants his stuff back.

The response, including a screech, can only be taken as emphatically negative.

So he tries another approach, ditching English for “ah-ah eh-eh”.

It doesn’t matter whether the monkeys understood that any better than English.

The response is still the same.

At this point, what is possibly the school bell can be heard going off.

The boy, rather desperate by now, switches back to English and makes an offer: Just leave his school work alone and he’ll give them a can of Coke.

The monkeys are not impressed.

But eventually they seem to lose interest and go up a tree.

A voice can be heard saying: “Take and run, lah.”

The boy picks up the bag, but whether they want it or not, the monkeys seem to consider it theirs by now.

One of them comes down from the tree and gives chase, but this time it looks like the boy gets away.

Is there a lesson here on how to share a city with wildlife? Perhaps the National Parks Board would like to comment.

And think of the possibilities for excuse-seeking schoolkids who don’t have a dog to eat their homework: “The monkeys took my school bag.”

Keep the floor clear to roll on, and click on the video below.