PM Lee launches online contest for invites to National Day Rally on new Meta app Threads

Selected responses will receive invites to the rally as PM Lee Hsien Loong’s social media guests.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made his debut on the new Threads platform on Friday morning with an open invitation to all to participate in a contest to attend this year’s National Day Rally in person.

“#InviteMeToNDR is back after a three-year hiatus! Want a chance to attend the National Day Rally in person?” PM Lee wrote on the Instagram-linked platform, which is Meta’s rival app to Twitter.

He linked a sign-up form and his similar Facebook post in the thread.

In the form, users are asked to share “the one thing that makes you feel proud to be Singaporean”.

The deadline for entries is July 23, and selected responses will receive invites to the rally as PM Lee’s social media guests.

PM Lee, whose Threads account was still private on Thursday evening, has now garnered more than 5,500 followers.

Like PM Lee, a number of politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, have flocked to the app since it was launched on Thursday morning.

Celebrities like singer JJ Lin and actress Rebecca Lim can also be found on the platform, which is touted as the “Twitter killer”.

Launched in 100 countries, the highly anticipated app was created by Facebook and Instagram parent firm Meta to compete with Twitter, at a time when many Twitter users are frustrated with its ever-changing rules following tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover in October 2022.

Similar to Twitter, Threads allows users to post text-based content that can be liked, commented on and shared.

This year’s National Day Rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central at Ang Mo Kio on Aug 20.

Here’s how you can take part in PM Lee’s contest:

1. Post your response in no more than 100 words, a photo, a drawing or a generated image on your Facebook or Instagram page.

2. After posting on your page, send your response via the online form.

3. Like and Follow PM Lee on Facebook and Instagram.

4. Include the hashtag #InviteMeToNDR, tag PM Lee’s Facebook or Instagram account, and make your post public. If you do not have a Facebook or Instagram account, get your family members or friends to help you post on theirs.