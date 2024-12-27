PM Wong to deliver Budget speech on Feb 18

The Budget statement will be available at the Singapore Budget website after it has been delivered.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be delivering the 2025 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 18.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. A link to a live webcast of the delivery will also be available on the Singapore Budget website.

The Budget statement will be available at the Singapore Budget website after it has been delivered.

The cost of living and job security are among concerns that will likely be addressed in PM Wong’s first Budget as prime minister.

The four themes that will be covered in consultation sessions with the public are economic strategies for the next bound; opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs for workers; support for Singaporeans across different life stages; and strengthening Singaporeans’ sense of solidarity and unity as the country marks SG60.

Public consultations by the Finance Ministry and various agencies are ongoing and will continue until Jan 12.

Members of the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels at:

Singapore Budget website: singaporebudget.gov.sg

Reach Budget 2025 microsite: go.gov.sg/budget2025

Reach Singapore Facebook page: facebook.com/REACHSingapore

Reach Singapore Instagram page: instagram.com/reachsg

PA Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews webpage: go.gov.sg/akksyvb25

Those interested to share their views in person can do so at a public engagement session at One Raffles Place on Jan 16.