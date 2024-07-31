Pofma warning issued to TikTok user for non-compliance

The man published four videos on TikTok between July and August 2023 which contained falsehoods.

A TikTok user who published videos containing falsehoods about voting secrecy, CPF policies and HDB flat affordability was issued a two-year conditional warning by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office on July 31.

The 58-year-old man, who goes by the online moniker Dr Ishaq Jay, had received three correction directions in August 2023, which required him to put up correction notices next to his original social media posts, accompanied by links to the Government’s clarifications.

This is akin to a right of reply, said the Pofma Office, adding that “the clarification sets out the falsehoods and facts for the public to examine, without the original post being removed”.

“Readers can read both the original post and the facts and decide for themselves what is the truth,” said the Pofma Office.

However, he failed to comply fully and did not put up the required notices by the stipulated deadline. He also changed his TikTok account handle, resulting in the notices becoming inaccessible to viewers, added the Pofma Office.

His TikTok handle, which used to be dr.ishhaq.jay, is now jay.ishhaq.rajoo. On July 31, he put up a TikTok video confirming that he had received a conditional warning.

In its statement, the Pofma Office said the man was issued a 24-month conditional warning for offences under Sections 7 and 15 of the fake news law. Section 7 covers the communication of false statements of fact, while Section 15 covers non-compliance with Pofma directions.

If he reoffends during this period, he could be prosecuted for the original crime.

The Pofma Office noted that between July and August 2023, the man had published four videos on TikTok which contained falsehoods.

Investigations showed that his falsehood on voting secrecy was based on hearsay and was not supported by evidence, while his claims on Central Provident Fund policies and HDB affordability showed he had not consulted publicly available information on the CPF Board and Ministry of Manpower websites, said the Pofma Office.

Under Section 7 of Pofma, a person convicted of an offence can be fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both, and under Section 15, a person convicted of an offences can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to one year, or both.