Singapore

Police advise public to be vigilant when in Little India on Deepavali eve

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
TNP
Oct 28, 2024 02:02 pm

Large crowds are expected in Little India over the Deepavali period, especially on the eve of Deepavali, which falls on Oct 30.

Heavy vehicular and human traffic are expected along Serangoon Road during this period.

Members of the public are advised to safeguard their belongings, exercise vigilance and adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Always look after your belongings, especially in crowded areas;
  • Ensure your bag is always closed and sling it on the front of your body;
  • Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket; and
  • Approach any police officer or dial 999 for urgent police assistance.

Motorists are also advised to take alternative routes and drive with caution.

The pedestrian crossing at Birch Road, in front of Anguilla Mosque, will be closed from 4pm on Oct 30 to 4am on Oct 31. The nearest pedestrian crossings will be near Kitchener Link or Baboo Lane.

During this period, the pedestrian crossing at Campbell Lane may be closed if required. The alternate pedestrian crossings will be near Sungei Road or Dunlop Street.

These closures are to ensure crowd and traffic management, and for the safety of pedestrians and road users.

There will be directional signs displayed at all the affected pedestrian crossings to guide members of the public to the nearest alternate pedestrian crossing.

Auxiliary Police officers will also be deployed along the affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist members of the public.

DEEPAVALIsafety

TNP

