Deepavali Istana Open House to be held on Oct 20

The Deepavali Istana Open House will be held on Oct 20, from 8.30am to 6pm.

Members of the public are invited to enjoy a series of live performances and activity booths, participate in a scavenger hunt and tour the Istana grounds.

Visitors can look forward to family-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt, balloon sculpting, and colouring activities for children.

There will be multi-ethnic dance, music and vocal performances by Pasir Ris Primary School, Tampines Secondary School, St Stephen’s School, Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary), APSN Chaoyang School, Catholic High School and St Andrew’s Junior College.

Visitors can gain insights into the Istana’s rich history and heritage through the refreshed Istana Heritage Tour. Highlights include the Japanese Garden, Villa, Ceremonial Plaza and Inclusive Garden.

Tours will take place from 9am to 4pm and are conducted in English and Mandarin. Visitors can also opt to go on self-guided tours.

There will be food stalls and food trucks, as well as merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs. Only cashless payments via Credit/Debit Card and/or QR Code will be accepted.

Entry to the Istana grounds will be via the Main Gate at Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.

Entry may be restricted due to capacity or inclement weather.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents (including their caregivers).

All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $20 per adult and $10 per child (age four to 12). There will be added fees for the Istana Villa and Heritage Tour.

All proceeds from the entrance into the Istana grounds, Istana Heritage Tour and the President’s Challenge merchandise booth will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

For more information on the Open House, go to istana.gov.sg/Visit-And-Explore/Istana-Open-House