POSB customers receive survey claiming to reward 500 customers with cash, air miles

DBS Bank, which runs POSB, urged those who provided their banking card details to the phishing website to contact the bank immediately.

Some POSB customers received a fraudulent e-mail that claimed to reward 500 customers with cash and air miles if they filled in a customer satisfaction survey.

DBS Bank, which runs POSB, issued a statement on Friday (Feb 25) afternoon that the e-mail is a scam and urged those who provided their banking card details to the phishing website to contact the bank immediately.

The bank said those who clicked on the link were redirected to a phishing site where they were instructed to key in their personal information and banking details, before being asked for their one-time pass code (OTP).

That is when scammers will exploit the stolen information to conduct unauthorised card transactions, DBS wrote on its website.

It did not state if there were any victims of the scam.

In a screenshot of the phishing e-mail posted on DBS's website, the scam e-mails were titled "Congratulations! Customer Satisfaction Survey" and came with a message with grammatical errors, which wrote: "500 lucky customer (sic) have been selected to participate in our quick and easy question surveys, in return you will receive a (sic) $110 SGD."

At the end of the survey, victims were told they stood a chance to receive up to $110 in cash or 3,000 in air miles.

The sender was named "PAssion POSB" and used a non-DBS or POSB e-mail - a telltale sign that a message is disingenuous.

The bank added that DBS and POSB do not send retail customers e-mails and texts that contain clickable links.

Customers are reminded not to give banking details or OTPs to other individuals, non-DBS sites or apps, and are urged not to call phone numbers, click on URL links or scan QR codes in unsolicited messages and e-mails.

Those who have provided banking card details to an illegitimate source can contact DBS's 24-hour anti-fraud reporting hotline at 1800-339-6963 for immediate assistance.