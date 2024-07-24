YouTrip users can now transfer funds back to bank account

The bank withdrawals can be done only in Singapore dollars.

YouTrip users can now transfer funds from their digital wallets back to their bank account.

The Singapore-based multi-currency card provider said on its website that the new feature applies only to funds that have been added to YouTrip accounts after midnight on July 22.

Such transfers can be made for selected categories of funds listed on YouTrip’s website, including top-ups via PayNow and linked bank accounts, as well as merchant refunds.

Other balances, such as YouTrip card top-ups via debit and credit cards, cannot be withdrawn.

Users are also limited to 10 bank withdrawals for each calendar month, with zero charges.

Beyond that quota, they must request a refund, which incurs a $10 processing fee.

YouTrip said the bank withdrawal feature will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

Other multi-currency card providers, such as Revolut and Monzo, have had a similar feature for years.