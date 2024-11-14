Primary school pupils create toys that flex creativity, knowledge

The Kool Cinema System, the first prize winning toy by Haw Char and Yee Jaii.

Primary 4 pupil Teh Haw Char loves toys and movies, so it came as no surprise that he and his Kheng Cheng School classmate Lee Yee Jaii created a toy that centred on movie projection.

By turning the film spool, different images are displayed on the white screen, creating a captivating visual experience for young players.

Kool Cinema System won Haw Char and Yee Jaii the top prize at Sony Creative Science Award, a competition where primary school pupils tap their imagination and creativity to invent toys that demonstrate scientific principles.

This year, 32 pupils were awarded for their outstanding submissions. There were more than 3,300 submissions from close to 5,000 pupils across 86 primary schools island-wide.

Creating their toy was no walk in the park for Haw Char and Yee Jaii.

Their projector toy kept failing but they pressed on, incorporating suggestions from their teachers and fine-tuned their creation until it worked smoothly.

Haw Char described the process as "deeply satisfying" when their hard work finally came to fruition.

“⁠Although it was nerve-wracking, I enjoyed presenting the toy in front of the judges with my friend Haw Cher," said Yee Jaii.

"I also enjoyed interacting and sharing my ideas and concepts with other participants who visited our booth at the Toy Exhibition.”

The judges found Kool Cinema System to be a creative demonstration of scientific concepts.

Since its inception in 1990, more than 90,000 toys have been submitted, making Sony Creative Science Award the largest toy making competition in Singapore.