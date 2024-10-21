Probation for teen who made false rape accusation

As part of her sentence, the teenager, who cannot be named as she is still below 18 years old, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 80 hours of community service.

A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Oct 21 after she made a false police report, accusing a man of raping her.

As part of her sentence, the teenager, who cannot be named as she is still below 18 years old, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 80 hours of community service.

Her parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

In September, she pleaded guilty to offences including giving false information to a public servant.

Her case is linked to a man, identified in court documents as A.

A, who had been accused of assaulting a man identified as J, was initially charged in court on Jan 28, 2023.

Details about the charges he was handed that day were not revealed in court documents, which also did not disclose the nature of A’s relationship with the teenage girl.

On June 28, 2023, A asked the girl to make a false police report stating that J had raped her.

A failed to turn up in court the following month and a district judge issued a warrant of arrest against him.

The girl subsequently made the false police report on Aug 8, 2023, and A started living at her home later that month.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong said that due to the report, an unsuspecting police officer conducted an investigation against J over the purported rape.

The girl continued with her lies about what J had supposedly done to her when she gave a statement to a second police officer on Aug 16, 2023.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but officers caught A after they raided the girl’s home on Sept 13 that year.

She finally recanted her false allegations against J on March 6, 2024, before he faced any charges.