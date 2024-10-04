Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng to be charged on Oct 4

Mr Ong Beng Seng (left) was arrested in July 2023 amid a graft probe that involved former transport minister S. Iswaran (right).

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the chairman of Formula One (F1) race promoter Singapore GP, will be charged on Oct 4.

He faces one charge under Section 165, where he is accused of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and one charge of obstruction of justice.

Mr Ong was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on July 11, 2023, amid a graft probe that involved former transport minister S. Iswaran.

Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months’ jail on Oct 3, had pleaded guilty to accepting a number of valuable items from Mr Ong, including an all-expense-paid trip to Doha.

Iswaran admitted to four charges under Section 165 and one charge of obstruction of justice.

Court documents showed it was Mr Ong who alerted Iswaran that CPIB had seized the flight manifest for the trip in December 2022, prompting the former Cabinet minister to ask the tycoon to bill him for the flight to avoid investigations into the gifts.

This formed the basis of Iswaran’s obstruction of justice charge, which he pleaded guilty to on Sept 24.

Mr Ong, 78, is known as the man who brought F1 to Singapore in 2008 – the first night race in the sport’s history. He owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Iswaran was the chairman of the F1 steering committee. He was also the chief negotiator with Singapore GP on business matters relating to the race.