Rainforest Wild Asia set to open in March 2025

The largest animal habitat in Rainforest Wild Asia is home to the Malayan tigers.

The first phase of Singapore’s fifth zoological park will be launched at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in March 2025.

Accessible from Mandai Wildlife West1, Rainforest Wild Asia is set to offer a very different set of experiences.

Inspired by treks through rainforests, guests will be invited to embark on journeys of discovery with a variety of paths to explore, allowing adventurers to seek out wildlife and marvel at the wonders of a rainforest, both above and below the ground.

“Our newest park celebrates the rainforests of our region, which are home to a vast array of natural wonders”, said Mandai Wildlife Group CEO Mike Barclay.

“The park is designed to allow iconic animal species from the region, including tigers, sun bears, tapirs and gregarious langurs, to roam through extensive habitats.

"This immersive design gives guests the chance to witness how different animals thrive in distinct rainforest settings."

Wide, elevated walkways with sheltered rest stops ensure accessibility to everyone including families with prams and wheelchair users.

For a more rugged experience, guests can venture along forest trails scattered with fallen logs, boulders, streams and bridges.

Those seeking adrenaline-pumping experiences can purchase harnessed experiences and guided tours offering high-element traverses across rock faces, freefall jumps and challenging caving adventures.

The next phase will see the opening of Rainforest Wild Africa, inspired by the diverse landscapes of the Afro-Tropical region and Madagascar.