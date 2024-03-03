Mandai Wildlife Group launches collectible animal figurines

Each figurine will costs $29 till June 2, and $39 after that.

Mandai Wildlife Group and collectibles producer XM Studios have launched a series of six animal figurines to mark World Wildlife Day, which falls on March 3.

It is the first time the group has introduced a line of collectible animal figurines.

Each figurine can be bought at the launch price of $29 till June 2, 2024. After that, they will be available at $39 each.

The figurines are available online at Mandai Wildlife Group’s e-shops on Lazada and Shopee. They are also sold at the retail shops at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and at XM Studios at 809 French Road.

Half of the sales proceeds will go towards supporting wildlife projects in the region.

The figurines feature the African penguin, Aldabra giant tortoise, California sea lion, Malayan sun bear, pygmy hippopotamus and Sumatran orang utan, said the Mandai Wildlife Group in a statement on March 2.

These animals are part of the group’s Adopt an Animal programme.

From March 8, one-of-a-kind figurines painted and personalised by 27 media personalities, artists and creators will also be available for purchase. Local host and media personality Sonia Chew; illustrator, graphic designer and creative entrepreneur Lydia Yang; and media personality Kunhua, also known as DJ Kunz, are among the collaborators for these unique figurines, which currently number over 100.

These special figurines, which cost $50 each, will also be available on Mandai Wildlife Group’s e-shops on Lazada and Shopee. All proceeds will go towards conservation projects in Singapore and the region.

The group’s vice-president of retail Daisy Tan said: “Through this collaboration with XM Studios, we hope to reach a very diverse audience together and create awareness about different wildlife species that share our planet.”