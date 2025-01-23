Rat visits Cheese Story Mookata Buffet in Balestier

A rat was spotted at Cheese Story Mookata Buffet in JOM Balestier HomeTeamNS, whose brand logo coincidentally features a rodent.

According to Mothership, a woman was dining with two friends when she spotted the rat running towards the back of the buffet countertop.

The woman informed an employee, who tried searching for the rodent but it ultimately escaped out of sight.

She claimed that she was a regular customer of the business, and would not return after this experience. She also added that the staff did not apologise or address the incident.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) shared that they have conducted an inspection at the store’s premises and will enforce action against the store after preliminary investigations found food safety lapses at the establishment.

The agency also encouraged members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators to report to SFA via the online feedback form.

