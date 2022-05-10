Ray of Hope to help raise funds for Beach Road slashing victim

Charity platform Ray of Hope hopes to raise about $105,400 for Ms Han Hongli.

The victim of a brutal attack outside a restaurant in Beach Road last month has given permission to a charity platform to raise funds to help her meet her bills and caregiving needs.

Charity platform Ray of Hope launched the campaign on Tuesday (May 10) and hopes to raise about $105,400 for Ms Han Hongli, 42.

The sum comprises around $68,000 in medical bills, $21,600 in loss of income, $6,000 for a full-time caregiver, $8,000 for medical caregiving and $1,800 in shelter fees.

A check by The Straits Times showed she is now warded at Ren Ci Community Hospital.

On its website, Ray of Hope said Ms Han, a work permit holder from China, has undergone four surgeries for injuries on her head, eyes and hands.

The charity platform added: "She was also advised that she would need two more eye surgeries to regain her eyesight.

"She shared that despite her injuries, she is worried about her two children back home."

Ms Han, who is from Henan in central China, has two children aged 20 and 17. They are being cared for by her family.

She told caseworkers from Ray of Hope: "I am in great pain every single day since the incident. Thinking about my children keeps me alive."

Ms Han was employed by Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat restaurant.

In a previous interview, Mr Edmund Tan, the owner of the eatery, said he bought basic medical insurance coverage of $15,000 a year for Ms Han.

As her medical fees are likely to increase, the target sum will be raised when updated medical bills are received, said Ray of Hope.

Videos of the horrific attack on April 14 show the alleged assailant, Cheng Guoyuan, 46, hacking at his estranged wife with a chopper in front of Zhong Hua Steamboat restaurant.

Restaurant workers had to intervene by throwing plastic chairs and bins to stop the attack.

Police awarded nine of these men Public Spiritedness Awards on April 18 for helping to fend off the attacker.

Cheng was charged with attempted murder on April 16. His case is pending before the courts.

If convicted of attempted murder causing hurt, an offender could either be jailed for life and caned, or be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

Those who are interested to donate can do so here.