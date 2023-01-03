Red ants in Redhill: Colony of ants travel along overhead bridge handrail daily

Watch where you place your hands!

And if you’re walking along a specific overhead bridge in Redhill, pay special attention to the handrails. You might just spot a colony of red ants coating a portion of the handrail, just waiting for you to disrupt their peace.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the bridge is located between Block 129 Redhill View and Block 25B Jalan Membina.

In photos sent to the Chinese press by readers, thousands of red ants are seen travelling along the railings of the overhead bridge.

When Shin Min visited the bridge on Dec 29, they observed the ants travelling on only one side of the railings.

Red ant bites are said to be painful, and often cause skin irritation and swelling.

Some Redhill residents said the ants have been in the area only recently, but are seen on the railings day and night.

One man, surnamed Lee, 40, who was in Redhill to visit relatives, voiced his concerns for the elderly living in the area.

He noted that many elderly residents needed the assistance of handrails to climb and cross the overhead bridge.

If you get bitten by red ants, wash the skin area with soap and apply cream or ointment.