Religious groups condemn attack on priest, do not tolerate violence

Police cordoning off the entrance of St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah after a stabbing incident on Nov 9.

The leaders of the major religious groups in Singapore condemned the Nov 9 attack on the parish priest of St Joseph’s Church, and said acts of violence in a place of worship cannot be tolerated.

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which represents 10 faiths – the Baha’i faith, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism – said it is praying for Rev Christopher Lee’s recovery.

It added that it stands in solidarity with the Catholic community affected by this act of violence in their place of worship, and hopes the children who were there heal from this traumatic incident.

“We condemn this individual’s violent act within a sacred space where individuals were gathered in religious service,” it said in a statement on Nov 9.

The IRO added that it was grateful for the agencies that are working to protect the community, and urged members of the public to show support for Catholics during this difficult time.

“These are times to demonstrate interfaith compassion and social cohesion, as we have always done in Singapore. Let us remain calm and united in love and solidarity.”

The Sikh Advisory Board said it was “saddened and shocked” to hear of the attack.

It said: “We stand together with our brothers and sisters of the Catholic faith during this trying time.

“Our prayers go out to Father Christopher, his family and loved ones, and the parishioners of St Joseph’s Church for his well-being and to give everyone the strength to deal with this painful and unfortunate incident.”

It added that places of worship are sacred spaces and any violent acts in such spaces cannot be tolerated, just as such acts are not tolerated in the rest of Singapore.

“We hope everyone will also remain calm and not speculate at this point as investigations are ongoing,” it added.

The Buddhist community was shocked to learn of the unprovoked attack, said the Singapore Buddhist Federation. It added that the attack was “appallingly heinous”.

“The Buddhist community would like to join all sisters and brothers of all faiths to pray for the speedy recovery of Father Christopher Lee,” it added. It also urged Singaporeans to refrain from speculating or spreading rumours to safeguard the country’s religious harmony.

Taoist group Quan Zhen Cultural Society, in a statement on Facebook, said it stands in solidarity with members of the Catholic Church. It, too, strongly condemned any form of violence in places of worship.

“Such spaces must be kept sacred and safe for all,” it said.

The Alliance of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches of Singapore – a network of churches, Christian organisations and pastors – said it was relieved that the assailant had been apprehended, and that it stands with the Catholic Church in condemning all forms of violence.

“We pray for the swift recovery of Father Christopher Lee,” it said.