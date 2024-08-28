Rent increase pushes fishball noodle stall to shut after 82 years

The lor mee and handmade fishballs sold at the stall.

Wang Xueying has been working at the stall since she graduated from secondary school.

After serving the community for over eight decades, a beloved Bukit Merah hawker stall has shuttered for good.

The decision was made by Zhong Xing Foochow Fish Balls & Lor Mee's second-generation owners, Wang Xue Ying and her family, due to rising rental costs and health concerns.

"It's not easy to be a hawker," Madam Wang, 68, told Shin Min Daily News.

"We've been doing this since we were young, and our bodies are riddled with aches and pains."

The decision to shut down was also influenced by the upcoming renovation of the coffee shop.

She explained that the landlord had indicated the rent would increase significantly after the renovation in September, making it difficult to continue operating at a reasonable price point.

They were told the monthly rent would increase from over $2,000 to more than $6,000.

The stall, first established by Madam Wang's father in 1942, has a long history. He opened it at China Street after coming to Singapore from China in his 20s.

It moved several times over the years, eventually settling at Silat Avenue in Bukit Merah in 2010.

Madam Wang, 68, had been running the business together for decades, beginning work at the crack of dawn every day. She started helping out after graduating from secondary school.

After her father died in 1982, Madam Wang's older brother returned to manage the stall with her and her husband.

Madam Wang and her husband would prep the ingredients and noodles. She had to kill 100kg of fish daily to meet the demands of a long queue of customers, she recounted.

Her brother, who had been making the fishballs from scratch, was particularly affected by the physical demands of the job.

She gestured at the 70-year-old's hunched posture and said: "My brother used to be very handsome."

Despite the sentimental attachment to the business, Madam Wang and her family felt it was time to retire.

They expressed their gratitude to their loyal customers for their support over the years.

On the last day of operation on Aug 25, a steady stream of customers came to bid farewell to the iconic stall.

Many shared fond memories of the delicious food and the friendly service.

A long-time customer surnamed Zheng, 70, told the Chinese evening daily that he had been visiting the stall for decades and would drive 45 minutes every weekend to support the business.

Although he will miss their lor mee, he acknowledged the decades of work they have put in and said it is time they retire.